Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 12,705 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.33. 1,649,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,333. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $174.92. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

