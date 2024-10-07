SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $482.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,248,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,608,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.81. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.