Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 13,202 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 564.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 83,846 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after acquiring an additional 983,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Broadcom by 826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.08. 15,540,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,117,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total transaction of $3,446,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,910 shares in the company, valued at $198,497,131.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total transaction of $3,446,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,910 shares in the company, valued at $198,497,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,452 shares of company stock valued at $56,396,638. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

