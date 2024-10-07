Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.28 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $107.80 million and $3.28 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000735 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,790 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.