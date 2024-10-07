PAX Gold Price Tops $2,658.27 on Top Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,658.27 or 0.04245586 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $511.31 million and $12.53 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00251878 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 192,348 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
