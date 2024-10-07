CyberConnect Price Hits $2.96 on Major Exchanges (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00004730 BTC on exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $79.98 million and $20.61 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberConnect alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00251878 BTC.

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,007,517 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,007,517 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.0146398 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $13,293,438.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.