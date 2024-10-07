Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $5.24 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00008368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion and $204.02 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,580.88 or 0.99949406 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00056755 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,750,691 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,699,964.987955 with 2,535,985,297.86787 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.3355146 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 571 active market(s) with $178,471,734.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

