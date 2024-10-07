Oak Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE T traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.78. 23,094,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,910,266. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

