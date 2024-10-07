Foster Group Inc. Purchases 2,926 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $570.57. 2,661,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,442. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $557.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

