Foster Group Inc. Has $974,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foster Group Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.29.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,453,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

