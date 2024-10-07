Foster Group Inc. Sells 28,918 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $42,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,639,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,670,000 after acquiring an additional 502,858 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTEB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,402,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

