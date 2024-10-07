Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 4,076,169 Shares

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,076,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $163,250,568.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 784,549,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,421,224,816.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,192,207 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $207,895,968.28.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $67,867,406.20.

On Monday, September 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,985,553 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $197,477,754.33.

On Friday, September 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,915,126 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $154,725,779.52.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,305,415 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $90,533,647.05.

On Monday, September 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,941,403 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $197,359,635.82.

On Thursday, September 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $465,811,996.80.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,966,178 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $156,981,325.24.

On Monday, September 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,721,366 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $68,114,452.62.

On Thursday, September 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $202,649,243.92.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.96. 26,588,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,995,102. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $312.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 162,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 41,877 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

