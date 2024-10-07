NFT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008368 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,580.88 or 0.99949406 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

