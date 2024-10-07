OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $41.13 million and $11.95 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00043056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

