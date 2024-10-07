Unizen (ZCX) Price Hits $0.0889 on Major Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $52.42 million and $4.30 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unizen has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,104,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

