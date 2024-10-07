Algorand (ALGO) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $27.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00043056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,292,746,461 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

