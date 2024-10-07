Orchid Price Reaches $0.0746 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $73.05 million and $2.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008368 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,580.88 or 0.99949406 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

