Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Hits $900.02 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $900.02 million and approximately $177.38 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $568.60 or 0.00908118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) was created to enable Binance Coin (BNB) to be used within the Binance Smart Chain’s DeFi ecosystem by making it BEP-20 compliant. This allows WBNB to interact with decentralised applications, smart contracts, and other tokens on BSC, significantly expanding its utility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

