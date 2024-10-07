Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 240.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 983,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,504,000 after buying an additional 97,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $118.91. 4,521,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,732. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.