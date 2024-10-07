Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 905 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $13,725,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 189,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 554,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.76. 1,705,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

