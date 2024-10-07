Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,763 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,654,000 after acquiring an additional 260,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after acquiring an additional 221,718 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $495,145,000 after acquiring an additional 266,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,477,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,002. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

