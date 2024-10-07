Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,393,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
VUG stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.00. 1,178,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,282. The firm has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.