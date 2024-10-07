Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.31.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $605.57. 1,102,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,239. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $611.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $565.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

