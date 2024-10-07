Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE NEE traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.29. 11,967,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,879,115. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

