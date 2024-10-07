Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. RTX comprises 2.1% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Melius Research boosted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,605,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,964. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

