Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.3% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.36. 15,703,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,854,014. The firm has a market cap of $494.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.02.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.