iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.86. 3,662,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,697. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

