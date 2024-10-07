Prosperity Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.49. 404,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

