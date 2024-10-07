Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after buying an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $53.46. 11,147,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,060,031. The stock has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

