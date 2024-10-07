Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Divergent Planning LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,933,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,989. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.