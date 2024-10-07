Divergent Planning LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.7% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFCF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.69. 379,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

