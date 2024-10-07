McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.6% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 63,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $306.96. The firm has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

