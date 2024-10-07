Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 202,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 150,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,558. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.24.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

