Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases New Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $8,519,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $6,493,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $4,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $670,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.00.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.