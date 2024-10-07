Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.51. 152,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,010. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $168.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.