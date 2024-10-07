Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.9% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,539,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after buying an additional 1,200,708 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,903,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,394,962 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

