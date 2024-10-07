Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 7,087 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,413,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

