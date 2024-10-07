Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,885 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,388,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,018. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.