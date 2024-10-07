Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $110.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

