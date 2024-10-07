crvUSD (CRVUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $61.98 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $61.98 million and $9.26 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00252536 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,049,452 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,971,423.10744024. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99750542 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $6,821,739.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.