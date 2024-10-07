Simon’s Cat Price Reaches $0.0000 (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $205.24 million and $56.49 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat’s genesis date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,245,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,245,500 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,247,817.323 with 6,749,955,247,817.323 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003245 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $39,703,515.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

