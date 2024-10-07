Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0694 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $490.06 million and $30.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.81 or 0.03897452 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00043051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07150345 USD and is up 7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $23,692,753.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

