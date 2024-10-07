ZClassic Market Cap Achieves $464,907.06 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $464,907.06 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00046934 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

