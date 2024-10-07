Myecfo LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.17. 11,461,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,834. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $284.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

