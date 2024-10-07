Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 3.6% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 40,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,923,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $120.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

