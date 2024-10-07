Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 8,550 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $195.22. 484,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,471. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $197.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

