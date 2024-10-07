S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $5.56 on Monday, hitting $506.61. 815,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,122. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $528.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

