Foster Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,012,000 after buying an additional 2,805,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,602,000 after buying an additional 1,226,496 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,254,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,890,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 953,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 917,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 171,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

