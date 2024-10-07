iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 2.1% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $57,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of MTUM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.30. The company had a trading volume of 463,149 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

