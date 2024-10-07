Foster Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.48. 2,384,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

